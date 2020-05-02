Lockdown 3.0: Your essential ready reckoner

Image Source : PTI Lockdown 3.0 comes into effect from May 4. Here's what will be allowed/remain restricted in Green, Orange, Red and Containment Zones

The nationwide lockdown, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, was extended for another 15 days. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, which said the lockdown is set to continue till May 17. The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Ministry also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.

The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

As per the guidelines for lockdown 3.0, cycle rickshaws, autos, taxi, cabs, barber shops and intra-district plying of vehicles and buses shall remain restricted in Red Zones, to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

However, the guidelines allowed the movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities with restrictions.

Four-wheeler vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides the vehicle driver; for two-wheelers, a pillion rider is not allowed, according to the guidelines issued with the announcement of the extension of nationwide lockdown for another 14 days beginning on May 4.

All malls, market complexes and markets shall remain closed in urban areas such as areas within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. However, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted, all standalone (single) shops, neighbouring (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

"Social distancing ('do gaj ki doori') will be maintained in all cases." E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods.

Private offices can operate with upto 33 per cent strength as per the requirement with the remaining persons working from home.

The criteria for identification of districts as Red, Green and Orange Zones was spelled out in detail in the letter dated April 30, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The Ministry made the announcement as the lockdown 2.0 was to end on May 3.

