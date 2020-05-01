Lockdown extended in India: These activities will NOT be allowed

Image Source : PTI File Image

The government on Friday announced an extension of the lockdown in India by two weeks. With this, certain things will remain prohibited to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is contained.

LOCKDOWN 3.0: WHAT WILL REMAIN PROHIBITED

Travel by air

Travel by rail

Travel by metro

Inter-state movement by road

Running of schools

Running of colleges

Educational, training/coaching institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large public gatherings

Cinema halls

Malls

Gymnasiums

Sports complexes

Social, cultural, political gatherings

Religious places/places of worship

The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for well being and safety of people. In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

In the Red Zones, outside the containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country. These are: plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, running taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas, and salons.

Note: Movement of persons by air, rail and road allowed for select purposes as permitted by MHA

(More details to follow)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage