Lockdown extended in India: These activities will NOT be allowed

The government on Friday announced an extension of the lockdown in India by two weeks. With this, certain things will remain prohibited to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is contained.
LOCKDOWN 3.0: WHAT WILL REMAIN PROHIBITED
- Travel by air
- Travel by rail
- Travel by metro
- Inter-state movement by road
- Running of schools
- Running of colleges
- Educational, training/coaching institutions
- Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants
- Places of large public gatherings
- Cinema halls
- Malls
- Gymnasiums
- Sports complexes
- Social, cultural, political gatherings
- Religious places/places of worship
The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for well being and safety of people. In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.
In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.
In the Red Zones, outside the containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country. These are: plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, running taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas, and salons.
Note: Movement of persons by air, rail and road allowed for select purposes as permitted by MHA
