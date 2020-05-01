Lockdown extended in India: What is allowed in Green Zones, and what is not

What is allowed in Green Zones, and what is not

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended for two more weeks i.e, till May 17 by the government on Friday, with some relaxations in Orange and Green Zones. While, the more stringent restrictions will be implemented in Red Zones or coronavirus hotspots. Despite some relaxations, residents of Green Zone areas or districts will have to follow social distancing norms. The government has issued some guidelines that are to be followed by people in Green Zones.

As per the Home Ministry's press release, "The Green Zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days." The union health ministry on Friday morning, released a list, diving 733 districts across India into red, orange, and green zones. As many as 319 districts across the country were identified and designated as Green Zones.

What will be allowed?

Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop.

Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics shall be permitted to operate

Buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity

All agriculture activities, like sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are permitted. Animal husbandry activities are fully permitted, including inland and marine fisheries.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing. All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows, etc.; and operation of Anganwadis has also been permitted.

Public utilities, like utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications, and the internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to operate.

What will not be allowed?

Religious places and places of worship will remain shut during the lockdown.

Spitting at public places

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during lockdown.

People above 65, those with comorbidities, pregnant women to stay at home, except for essential works

Running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions.

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants.

Places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc.

Social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings.

