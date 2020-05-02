E-commerce sites Amazon, flipkart others to deliver non-essential items in green, orange zones in lockdown 3.0

Image Source : AP E commerce packages move along a conveyor at an warehouse facility.

E-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart others will now be able to deliver non-essential items once the nation enters lockdown 3.0 from May 4. However, delivery of non-essential items via e-commerce will only be applicable for people residing in green and orange zones. In areas falling under red zone, e-commerce can deliver only essential items. The government extended shutdown for two more weeks till May 17 to control coronavirus cases in the country.

Uptill now, e-commerce was allowed to deliver essential items only during the lockdown period but after new guidelines from the centre, people would be able to order non-essential items, however, only those who are residing in green and orange zones will be able to take the benefit of this facility as e-commerce delivery of non-essential goods in red zones will still remain prohibited.

The government has classified districts into four categories depending on the number of coronavirus cases which are Red, Orange, Green and Containment Zones. Red Zone (having several coronavirus case), Orange Zone (few coronavirus cases), Green Zone (not even a singel coronavirus case or no COVID-19 case in last 21 days) and containment Zone (sealed zone or hotspot where coronavirus cases have surfaced).

Government extended lockdown for two more weeks on Friday evening and issued guidlines for states, districts of how they will operate during the third phase of nation-wide lockdown though some relaxations have also been provided to the green and orange zones when they will enter lockdown 3.0.

