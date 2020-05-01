Private offices to re-open in some areas during Lockdown 3.0, but with some restrictions

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Gurugram's business district for representational purposes

After remaining closed since March 24 in the wake of countrywide lockdown restrictions, private offices will be allowed to open during the latest round of lockdown, which will go on till May 17. "Private offices can operate with upto 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home," the government order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The order was made in context of non-hotspots areas in orange zones as well as green zones, even as private offices in the red zone will continue to remain closed. The government offices in all the three zones have been exempted from any restrictions, says the MHA order.

"All Government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33% as per requirement. However, Defense and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster management and related services, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Customs, Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuvak Kendra (NYK) and Municipal services shall function without any restrictions; delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose," read the MHA order.

