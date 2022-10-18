Aryan Khan case: 'Selective treatment', 'suspicious behaviour' of NCB officers, finds vigilance report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aryan Khan arrives at NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai (File photo)

Highlights Vigilance team has found irregularities in the drugs-on-cruise case

The report mentions 'selective behaviour' by 7 NCB officers in the Aryan Khan's case

The report consists of statements from 65 people along with video recordings

Aryan Khan case: Coming as another development in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Vigilance Investigation Team has found many irregularities against 7 officers who investigated Aryan Khan, said senior NCB sources.

The vigilance team in its report has recommended departmental action against these officers. The 3000-page report by the vigilance team was submitted to NCB three months ago.

The report consists of statements from 65 people along with video recordings.

The vigilance team has found that 'Selective Treatment' was given in Aryan's case. It also mentions that Aryan Khan was very formal with his statements.

Irregularities were also found in the previous cases of the officers in the last one and half years, who were handling Aryan Khan's case.

The report also mentions about the formulation of a media policy for NCB officers.

Sources said that the vigilance team had also questioned Aryan Khan regarding his selfie with Kiran Goswami due to which this whole matter came to light.

The selfie was used for the purpose of extortion, report said.

According to the report, no direct connection was found in relation to the alleged first installment of extortion (Rs 25 lakh) and its connection with Sameer Wankhede.

The allegations of extortion against 7 NCB officers related to this case were also investigated in detail. During the investigation, irregularities were found in 2-3 cases.

The allegations of making property out of alleged extortion against 7 NCB officials were also.

The report also mentions that senior officers of Delhi NCB were also misled during the initial investigation n the case.

The conduct of a senior NCB officer from Mumbai was also not in accordance with the service rule... those who have been transferred (Sameer Wankhede) to other departments, the concerned department will soon decide on what action needs to be taken.

