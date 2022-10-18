NIA raids over 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, other states in probe against terrorist-gangster nexus

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at over 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers-traffickers based in India and abroad.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August 2022.

The 2nd round of raids and searches is part of the NIA crackdown on top gangsters, their criminal & business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in UP, Rajasthan and Delhi followed the launch of investigations by the NIA against such organised criminal syndicates and networks.

Their associates involved in the illegal liquor supply mafia were also targeted in today’s raids, including Rajesh aka Raju Mota in village Basodi, Sonepat, Haryana.

In its ongoing efforts to dismantle these trans-national terror and crime networks, NIA conducted searches at 52 locations in Abohar, Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahab, Moga, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Mohali Districts of Punjab, East Gurugram, Bhiwani, Yamuna Nagar, Sonepat, Mahendragarh, Manesar, Rewari, Rohtak and Jhajjar districts of Haryana, Churu, Bharatpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan, Noida, Bulansheharand Sonbhadra distrand Dwarka, Outer North, Central, Outer and North East Districts of Delhi/ NCR.

Searches were conducted on Tuesday morning at the premises of Sampat Nehra of Churu-Rajasthan, Naresh Sethi (notorious gangster-criminal of Jhajjer-Haryana, Surender aka Cheeku of Narnaul-Haryana, Naveen aka Bali of Bawana-Delhi, Amit aka Dabang of Tajpur-Outer Delhi, Amit Dagar of Gurugram-Haryana, Sandeep aka Bandar, Salim aka Pistol of North-East Delhi, Qurban and Rizwan Khurja of Bulandshahr-UP and their associates.

During the searches, 5 pistols/revolvers have been seized, along with ammunition, which includes a cache of 4 Pistols from the house of Asif Khan, Advocate, resident of Gautam Vihar, Usmanpur, North East Delhi.

He was connected with various gangsters in Haryana and Delhi. Few weapons in semi-knocked down condition have also been recovered.

Apart from the above, incriminating documents, digital devices, details about benami property created through proceeds of crime, cash, gold bars and gold jewellery from Khurja, Bulandshahar (UP), threat letters, etc. have also been seized by the NIA.

Further investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings and were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals, including doctors etc., had created a widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country. Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were now operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia etc.

Ongoing probes by the NIA in cases being investigated by the Agency, such as the killing of Shaurya Chakra Awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh in Punjab also revealed that most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside Jails of different States and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based in abroad.

