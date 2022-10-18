Rahul Gandhi, Lord Ram's names begin with 'R', coincidence, says Congress' Nana Patole

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement on Tuesday made a comparison between Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram saying that it's a coincidence that the names of both begin with "R".

Nana Patole's remark came after Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena's said that Rahul Gandhi is walking more than Lord Ram walked from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

"Rahul Gandhi's padayatra will be historic. Lord Ram too had gone from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka on foot. Rahul Gandhi is walking even more than that, from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir," Meena said earlier.

"Even Lord Sri Ram also walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and even Shankracharya walked the same way, and so is Rahul Gandhi doing in the form of padayatra. People are joining him, so it's not a comparison with Lord Ram but a coincidence that both Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi's names begin with "R". But we don't compare Rahul with Lord Ram while BJP leaders compare their leaders with God. God is God and Rahul Gandhi is a human being and he is working for humanity and it can be seen by everyone," Patole said.

