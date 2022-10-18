Pakistan 'fingers on the lips' when asked if Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed be handed over to India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pakistan's director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt, attending the Interpol conference in Delhi.

Pakistan's director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt, who attended the 90th Interpol general assembly in New Delhi, refused to answer when asked if they will handover underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to India.

The reporters asked Mohsin Butt, "Ek sa sawaal hai... kya... chota sa sawaal... aap ek baar sun le... aapki marzi hogi dena ya na dena... kya yeh process extradition ka badega bharat ke saath... Dawood Ibrahim ko aap India ko sopenge... excellency... Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed most wanted hai bharat me... kya aap India ko sopenge (There's one question... you can listen to it and decide whether to respond or not... will the process of extradition advance with India... Will Pakistan handover Dawood Ibrahim to India... excellency, Dawood and Hafiz Saeed are most wanted in India... will you handover them to India)

Listening to questions, the Pakistani director-general didn't say anything as he kept smiling and conveyed with a finger on the lips gesture that he was not going to respond. Watch it here:

The assembly will see participation from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the general assembly earlier in the day.

The assembly will be held from October 18 to 21.

The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years, it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol general assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the assembly with overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, the statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock as well as the CBI director will be present on the occasion.

