Antilia bomb scare: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended for second time

Image Source : PTI Antilia bomb scare: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze has been suspended from the service after arrest by NIA in probe into recovery of explosives from car near Mukesh Ambani's residence in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya told reporters that "API Sachin Waze has been placed under suspension by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police Special Branch".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Waze on late Saturday night in connection with its probe into the recovery of a Scorpio containing 20 gelatin sticks near Ambani's house 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25.

Waze (49), credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

Waze was arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Waze in the NIA's custody till March 25.

Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was earlier also suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

READ MORE: Sachin Waze admits his role in planting explosive-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's residence

Latest India News