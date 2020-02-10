6 killed, several injured as auto-rickshaw rams into mini lorry in Andhra Pradesh

Monday, February 10, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2020 13:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

Andhra Pradesh: 6 killed, several injured as auto-rickshaw rams into mini lorry

At least six people were killed, while several others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The incident was reported from Guntur after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a mini lorry at Repudi village in Phirangipuram Mandal. 

Commenting on the accident, Phirangipuram sub-inspector said, "Six people died in a road accident when a mini lorry collided with an auto near Repudi village." 

"While six are dead, the number of the injured is not yet confirmed," the sub-inspector added. 

The police are sending the bodies and injured people to Narasaraopet government hospital. 

