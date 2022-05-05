'Certain incidents happen rather unwittingly': Andhra Home Minister's comment on rape triggers row

Follow us on Image Source : @TANETIVANITA Andhra Pradesh Home Minister T Vanitha with CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

A fresh row erupted in Andhra Pradesh over Home Minister T Vanitha's comments regarding a recent rape case. She said that "certain incidents happen rather unwittingly", triggering a backlash. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well came under the radar, as he claimed that those involved in such sexual assault cases belonged only to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Home Minister was speaking about the recent rape case in Repalle railway station where three persons sexually assaulted a pregnant woman, and said that the accused had no intentions of rape, but only to rob the victim's family.

"They (accused) were drunk and when they were beating up her husband, the woman tried to protect him. In the process, the three assailants pushed her away and tied up and...something happened like that," the Home Minister pointed out.

Last week, she blamed the mothers for not being responsible in the upbringing of their children.

"Without the mothers fulfilling their responsibility properly, it is not right to blame anyone, including police or the government, for such acts (sexual assault, etc.)," the Home Minister observed.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday claimed that those involved in such sexual assault cases belonged only to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), at a public meeting in temple town Tirupati.

Backlash from Opposition

Vanitha’s comments that followed two major instances of gang-rape in different parts of the state, saw the opposition parties lashing out at her for making such statements.

If mothers are responsible for the child’s conduct, is Y S Vijayamma (CM's mother) not responsible for Jagan being in jail for 16 months in 14 cases," TDP women's wing chairperson V Anitha questioned. Atrocities on girls and women have increased in the state only due to the inept rule of the regime under Jagan Mohan Reddy, Anitha said.

"Being a woman Home Minister, how could you make such reckless comments? The government's response to the law and order situation is bewildering," BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

