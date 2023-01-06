Andaman & Nicobar Islands: BJP leaders urge Rajnath Singh to take steps for better air connectivity

Follow us on Image Source : FILE At the meeting, the BJP president of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ajoy Bairagi expressed concern over the steep airfares from Port Blair to other parts of India, and stated how tourism was getting affected because of less number of flight services due to the runway upgradation work.

BJP leaders of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take steps to ensure better air connectivity between the archipelago and other parts of the country. Singh met the leaders during a two-day visit to the Union Territory. At the meeting, the BJP president of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ajoy Bairagi expressed concern over the steep airfares from Port Blair to other parts of India, and stated how tourism was getting affected because of less number of flight services due to the runway upgradation work.

"We understand the importance of the upgradation of the runway here but we requested the Union minister to ensure speedy completion of the project because this led to steep airfares," Bairagi told PTI. The local BJP leaders also urged Singh to start flight services between Port Blair and Shibpur airport in Diglipur to handle medical emergencies, he said.

"The extension of runways at Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay airports in Great Nicobar Island was also raised with the minister... He assured us that he will certainly look into the issues," Bairagi said.

Rajnath Singh's visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands

During his short visit, the Union Minister appreciated the role played by the Andaman and Nicobar Command in strengthening national security The minister also reviewed the preparedness of the Command in operational areas. Singh lauded the bravery of the Command and said that since its inception in 2001, it has enhanced its operational capabilities.

ALSO READ | Govt suspends with immediate effect senior bureaucrat accused of rape in Andaman and Nicobar

Latest India News