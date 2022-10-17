Govt suspends with immediate effect senior IAS officer accused of rape in Andaman and Nicobar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Modi government on Monday suspended with immediate effect senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain, who is accused of rape in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed.

MHA today placed Jitendra Narain, a 1990-batch senior IAS officer of AGMUT Cadre & then Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, under suspension with immediate effect over allegation of an alleged sexual assault of a woman, Joint Secretary (Union Territory Division) Ashutosh Agnihotri said.

The action was taken a day after the MHA received a report on October 16 from Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault, Agnihotri informed.

As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct & misuse of the official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned, as per law, Agnihotri informed.

The Central government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards indiscipline acts by its officials, irrespective of rank & status, especially involving dignity of women. FIR filed and action in criminal case being taken separately by SIT of Andaman & Nicobar Police, Agnihotri mentioned.

