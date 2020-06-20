Amit Shah tweets video of soldier's father to Rahul Gandhi, says rise above petty politics

Image Source : FILE PHOTO "Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Amit Shah slams Congress leader.

Home Minister Amit Shah has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for resorting to petty politics instead of standing in solidarity at a time when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the Indo-China clash. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with the national interest."

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi.



At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

Shah's tweet against former Congress chief came when Rahul Gandhi retweeted an earlier video of a soldier's father with a comment that cabinet ministers were lying about the incident in the Galwan Valley.

However, in another tweet, the soldier's father asked Rahul Gandhi, "The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi don't indulge in politics in this... my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army," ANI quoted father of the injured Indian soldier who fought in Galwan Valley clash.

The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi don’t indulge in politics in this...my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army: Father of injured Indian soldier who fought in #GalwanValleyClash (Amateur Video Source) pic.twitter.com/uGOdM2dJkM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

It was after this when Home Minister Amit Shah upped the ante against Rahul Gandhi and asked him to rise above petty politics.

ALSO READ | Pakistani spy drone shot down by India in Jammu and Kashmir; weapons recovered

ALSO READ | India-China-Russia trilateral meet on June 23; EAM S Jaishankar to participate

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage