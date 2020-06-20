Pakistani spy drone shot down by Indian side; several weapons recovered

Image Source : ANI Pakistani spy drone shot down by Indian side

A Pakistan Army spy drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. As per reports, the shooting down of the drone took place at 5:10 am in the morning. Several weapons were recovered from the Pakistani spy drone.

the BSF personnel fired about nine rounds and shot down the flying object 250 metres inside Indian territory.

Senior BSF and police officers have rushed to the spot and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the officials said Pakistani rangers fired a few rounds on Babiya post in Hiranagar sector around 8.50 am.

There was no retaliation by the BSF guarding the IB, they said, adding the situation is being monitored closely.

Weapons recovered

Image Source : INDIA TV Weapons recovered from pakistani drone Image Source : INDIA TV Weapons recovered from pakistani drone Image Source : INDIA TV Weapons recovered from pakistani drone

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage