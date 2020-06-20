Image Source : PTI India-China-Russia trilateral meet on June 23; EAM S Jaishankar to participate

India has confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on June 23. The meeting comes amid India's deteriorating relations with China in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) which led to casualties on both sides.

There were doubts over India's participation in the meeting after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in Galwan but latest reports suggest that India will take part in the virtual meeting of the RIC grouping that will be held on June 23.

Reports have also suggested that Russia is taking steps behind the scenes to defuse tension between India and China.

“A video conference of the foreign ministers of the three countries is planned on June 23,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a media briefing.

The tensions on the border remain high with India mobilising it's Army as well as the Air Force to mirror the Chinese build-up at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the LAC issue. All parties offered their support to the Prime Minister and asked him to deal with China in the nation's best interest.

