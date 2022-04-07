Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal this month, his first trip since 2021 poll debacle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal this month. This would be his first visit to the state after last year's assembly polls. This would also be the first time that a central leader will visit Bengal after the polls.

According to the saffron camp leader, Shah might be in the state for two days -- April 16 and 17, a PTI report said. Shah is scheduled to hold meetings with the state BJP leadership ahead of the next year's panchayat polls. The Home Minister is also expected to participate in a government programme at Indo-Bangladesh border Tin Bigha in Cooch Behar.

"Although nothing can be said for sure as of now, Amit Shah ji will most likely visit Bengal for two days starting April 16. Besides his official engagements in north Bengal, he will be meeting party leaders and holding organisational meetings," the BJP leader said.

The proposed visit also assumes significance amid the exodus and infighting in the state BJP camp, which is still licking its wounds after the assembly poll defeat.

The party's state spokesperson, Samik Bhattacharya, when approached, said that confirmation could only be given if and when the dates are finalised.

Shah had last visited Bengal before the 2021 assembly polls, and despite the party’s high-pitched poll campaign, it managed to bag just 77 seats in the 294-member House. The total number of BJP MLAs got reduced from 77 to 70 following defection.

