Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: All what he said on Delhi riots

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday responded to a debate in the Lok Sabha on Delhi riots. Shah said there had been no incident of violence in the national capital since 11 pm on February 25. Here is the full text.

FULL TEXT OF AMIT SHAH'S ADDRESS ON DELHI RIOTS

There has been no rioting incident since 11 pm, February 25. There have been attempts to politicise these riots. Delhi has a population of 1.70 crore whereas the riot-hit region has 20 lakh people. I would like to congratulate the Delhi Police for having controlled things in time. The riots ended within 36 hours. Delhi Police controlled things within 36 hours, and here I am not undermining all that happened within this period. Many of you raised questions on me, and you can rightly do so too. But do not misconstrue facts. Some said I was visiting Taj Mahal during Trump visit at the time. No, I didn't go. Next day, there were events including lunch and dinner. But I did not go. I requested Ajit Doval to visit the riot-hit areas and boost the morale of the police. I did not go because that would mean police would accompany me throughout. The whole time I was sitting with Police officials. From February 27 till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered. All those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law. This could not have happened without planning. We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered & 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee have taken place since February 25.

