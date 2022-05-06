Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amit Shah demands CBI investigation into BJP worker's death in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist whose body was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area of north Kolkata. The Union Home Minister, who is on a two-day tour to West Bengal, has also sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

The body of 27 year-old Arjun Chowrasia was found hanging in an abandoned building, under mysterious circumstances, on Friday morning. "I talked to the family members of the deceased youth. They complained that they were even beaten up. The BJP will approach the court seeking an independent inquiry in the matter. I feel that there should be a CBI inquiry in the matter", said Shah.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress. "He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. "He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport," he said. Shah returned to Kolkata from Tinbigha in Cooch Behar district and from the Kolkata airport, went straight to the residence of the deceased youth, Aryun Chaurasia, 26, and interacted with his family members.

Accompanied by BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, he also went to the room where the body of the youth was discovered. The unfortunate incident took place just a day after Mamata Banerjee completed a year as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term.

"... Recently the Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI inquiry on many incidents in the state within a short period of time. This proves that neither the people of the state nor the judiciary have any faith in the state administration and the state police," the Union Home Minister said, alleging that the incidents of violence in West Bengal have surpassed all records of the previous Left Front government on this count. Claiming that there is no rule of the law currently in West Bengal, Shah alleged the opposition leaders and party workers of the opposition parties are being constantly targeted by the ruling party and the state administration.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Santanu Sen said "The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter". Shah will arrive in the city from north Bengal in the second leg of his two-day visit. The police said investigation into the incident has been launched.



