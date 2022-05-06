BJP worker found dead in Kolkata; party blames TMC, cancels event to welcome Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia found dead in Kolkata

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kashipur area of north Kolkata on Friday morning. The deceased leader has been identified as Arjun Chowrasia (27). He was a BJP Yuva Morcha activist.

According to police, he was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building, adding that a probe into the incident has been launched.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress, a charge categorically denied by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party. "He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning," Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Amit Shah may visit Arjun's residence

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will visit his residence in the afternoon. A senior state BJP leader told PTI that Shah was upset after hearing the news. "He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport," the leader said.

"The death & murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled", BJP West Bengal tweeted.

Shah will arrive in the city from north Bengal on the second leg of his two-day visit.

Refuting the BJP charge, TMC MP Santanu Sen said "The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter".

