Another jolt for BSP as Ambika Chaudhary quits party

In another major jolt to the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, senior leader and former state minister Ambika Chaudhary has resigned from the party, citing 'lack of any responsibility' and also on moral grounds. The Samajwadi Party (SP), on Saturday, had declared Anand Chaudhary, son of Ambika Chaudhary as its candidate for the post of Ballia Zila panchayat chairman.

Ambika Chaudhary said that though he has not joined the Samajwadi Party, he feels it is morally not right for him to remain in the BSP.

Ambika Chaudhary has been a cabinet minister under Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav governments and was known for his proximity with the Samajwadi patriarch.

He had joined the BSP in 2017 following the family feud within the SP.

(With IANS inputs)

