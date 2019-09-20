Ajoy Kumar appointed AAP's national spokesperson

Image Source : INDIA TV Ajoy Kumar, who joined the AAP after quitting the post of Jharkhand Congress chief, was on Friday appointed as the party's national spokesperson. Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Kumar has been appointed as the party's spokesperson. Kumar, a former IPS officer, resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief last month, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices.

