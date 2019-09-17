Image Source : PTI BJP flays AAP for not setting up OSC for women

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta here on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for its failure to set up one-stop centres (OSC) to help sexual assault and violence victims and blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal for that.

Instead of focusing on real issues affecting women, Kejriwal and Maliwal were taking up issues that could fetch them easy publicity, he said.

"These 100 per cent centrally-sponsored and funded centres were to be set up by the Delhi government. But the Kejriwal government has drawn total blank on this front," Gupta said.

The BJP leader said the Delhi government had failed to develop the facilities mandated under the Nirbhaya Scheme. "The central government had made provisions for funding OSCs through the Nirbhaya Fund set up in 2013 to support scheme for women safety. These centres were to help in all forms of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault and acid attacks," he said.

Criticising the AAP government and the DCW "for showing lack of sensitivity on such an important and sensitive issue concerning women," Gupta said the Delhi government never sent any proposal to set up OSCs or sought funds for them.

