Image Source : PTI Agra doctors flag concerns over critical Covid-19 patients as cases surge (Representational image)

Doctors in Agra feel that a holistic approach is required for additional care to critical patients with the coronavirus disease, particularly those in vulnerable section, as government medical infrastructure is under strain owing to unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

According to health officials on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, 148 cases were reported in Agra. The number of active cases has gone up to 938 and the tally stands at two short of 5,000.

Three doctors and three para medic staffers have tested positive. The offices of the Agra Municipal Corporation and the District Magistrate have been badly hit.

Doctors said the shortage of beds in the Covid-19 designated hospitals was a problem, though supplies of medicines and oxygen were improved.

As daily testing figures are going up, the incidence of infections spread also shows an alarming trend.

However, the city's administration has not shown any undue alarm. The reopening of the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort has sent encouraging signals. Train and air connectivity is likely to improve from October 1. The hospitality sector is likely to gain moentum by November if everything goes well.

Meanwhile, university examinations continue to remain uncertain. The reopening of schools also has been postponed.

The district authorities have not given permission for any religious ceremonies, congregations and reopening of temples for special "Adhik Maas" festivities.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage