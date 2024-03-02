Aap Ki Adalat: Owaisi rejects VHP's offer on Kashi-Mathura, says he is not Babur's spokesperson

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMM Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi rebuked the VHP's offer on Kashi and Mathura and added that mosques do not belong to any family but to Allah. The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking on India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat.

On Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Alok Kumar's offer requesting Muslims to hand over the shrines in Mathura and Kashi, Owaisi replied: "This is all nonsense. The mosques do not belong to my father or mother. Mosques belong to Allah. There are documents to prove it. There was Mughal emperor at that time. Earlier, the Hindu ruler Pushyamitra Shunga demolished several Buddhist stupas and built temples. Who will give justice? Why are they not talking about Pushyamitra (of Shunga dynasty)? Was there any Constitution during Mughal rule and Pushyamitra's rule? No. In the former kingdoms, there was no right to equality. We now have a Constitution and we have to work according to the Constitution. It was Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya who had signed the agreement."

VHP International Working President Alok Kumar had earlier requested the Muslim side to hand over the shrines in Mathura and Kashi to Hindus. "Hindu society never gave up its demand for Mathura and Kashi; we just gave priority to Ayodhya. Cases of Mathura and Kashi are subjudice and as per my understanding, Hindu side is very strong. We are sure we will win both of these cases, so we have decided to wait for the court's decision."

Rajat Sharma: That is why you are saying Babri Masjid Zindabad and they say Babar Ki Aulad?

Owaisi: I challenge. Let them conduct a DNA test of mine and Prime Minister Modi to find out who is the real Aryan. I am not Babar's spokesperson. Are Modi and BJP spokespersons for Nathuram Godse? What relations do I have with Babar, Aurangzeb and Jinnah?"

Uma Bharti's claim

Interestingly, BJP leader Uma Bharti emphasised that there's no need for excavation in Kashi and Mathura. Uma Bharti said, "Just like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura will also get their due. There will be no agitation this time because evidence in Ayodhya had to be excavated, but there's no need for excavation in Kashi and Mathura, all proof is there... The Muslims have the right to go to the court. They follow the orders given by the court."

"After the decision of the Varanasi District Court, I would again request that like Ayodhya, the temples should be built at the original places in Mathura and Kashi and the right to worship should be given to Hindus. Hand over these places to Hindus, this is the complete solution," Uma Bharti posted on her X account in January.