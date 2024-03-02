'If Jats, Thakurs, Yadavs can have leaders then why not 17 crore Muslims': Owaisi in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Aap Ki Adalat

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said, India's 17 crore Muslims must have their political leadership if they want to progress. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking on India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic show "Aap Ki Adalat", to be telecast tonight on India TV, Owaisi said: "If Jats, Thakurs, Brahmins, Yadavs, Kurmis, Kushwahas, Marathas, Dalits and OBCs can have leaders, then why not Muslims? Even Prime Minister Modi has claimed in Lok Sabha that he was the biggest OBC. Muslims account for 17 crores, and will it be good for democracy, if they don't have a leader?"

When Rajat Sharma told him that he had been in politics for 28 years and yet why he could not develop a leadership for Muslims, Owaisi replied: "You can't undo the cancerous disease of last 75 years in 28 years. Post independence, Muslims committed the biggest mistake when they declared at a meeting in Lucknow that henceforth they would stay away from political leadership and support Congress party. The party in which they reposed their trust put the idols of Ram in Babri Masjid during the then CM Govindballabh Pant's rule. Riots took place in Malliana, Hashimpura and Nellie. Tell me, how many Muslim MPs are there today in Parliament?"

Owaisi said: "Even Sikhs developed their leadership. Every community has its leadership, nobody can deny, but whenever the question of political empowerment of Muslims arises, the memories of Jinnah are revived. We Muslims rejected Jinnah, but we did not develop our political leadership. Till Judgement Day (Qayamat), we will remain there unless we develop our leadership. We will be dragged and used by others, but there will be no justice."

I.N.D.I.A bloc

The AIMIM chief said, "when INDIA alliance was being formed, the first edict (farman) that was issued was that Owaisi must be kept out. This is an elite club of 'Secular Chaudharys', what can I do? I am just a twinkle, twinkle, little star..why should I go? But I have learnt from my life that you must break the door to enter....But listen to one fact. When the UPA government was there from 2004 to 2014, the Left withdrew their support. The Communists voted with Advani on the no-confidence motion. It was Asaduddin Owaisi who voted for Manmohan Singh. At that time, I was 'doodh ka dhula' (as clean as milk), but now the situation has changed."

Rajat Sharma: So the doors of 'muhabbat ki dukaan' are closed for Owaisi?

OWAISI'S REVELATIONS

It is good. I want that the doors remain shut forever. But the doors of poor and justice loving people are open for me.

When Rajat Sharma said that the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Arshad Madni has said that leaders like Owaisi polarize elections and it benefits Modi, Owaisi replied: "I am revealing here for the first time, during the UP elections, two Muftis from UP came to Hyderabad and told me that a top Maulana has sent them to tell me to withdraw from UP elections, I told them, that I am swimming mid stream, but I was ready to support Samajwadi Party. I demanded 10 seats, where SP doesn't have its MLA. The two Muftis were happy, blessed me and went back, but I did not hear anything since then."

During Bihar electioms, Owaisi said, "I was ready for alliance with RJD. I met two of their Rajya Sabha MPs in the old Parliament building. I told them, my party got 3 lakh votes, and I wanted five seats in Seemanchal region. Both of them smiled, offered me tea or coffee. One of them asked me, why are you coming from Hyderabad to contest in Bihar. I said I believe in democracy and Hyderabad is part of India. I sent my state party chief Akhtarul Iman to meet their leaders in Patna, but there was no response. Now tell me, is it because of me that Modi won 306 seats?"

I SUPPORT AKHAND BHARAT

Answering to a question on Akhand Bharat, Owaisi said, he supported 'Akhand Bharat', but Prime Minister Modi must first retake Pak Occupied Kashmir.

Owaisi said: "I am in favour of Akhand Bharat. To achieve that, you must retake the whole of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, parts of Burma, half of Afghanistan and Bhutan, but Modi must first retake Pak Occupied Kashmir and repel the Chinese from occupied territories."

NO TO KASHI, MATHURA

On Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Alok Kumar's offer requesting Muslims to hand over the shrines in Mathura and Kashi, Owaisi replied: "This is all nonsense. The mosques do not belong to my father or mother. Mosques belong to Allah. There are documents to prove it. There was Mughal emperor at that time. Earlier, the Hindu ruler Pushyamitra Shunga demolished several Buddisht stupas and built temples. Who will give justice? Why are they not talking about Pushyamitra (of Shunga dynasty)? Was there any Constitution during Mughal rule and Pushyamitra's rule? No. In the former kingdoms, there was no right to equality. We now have a Constitution and we have to work according to the Constitution. It was Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya who had signed the agreement."

Rajat Sharma: That is why you are saying Babri Masjid Zindabad and they say Babar Ki Aulad?

Owaisi: I challenge. Let them conduct a DNA test of mine and Prime Minister Modi to find out who is the real Aryan. I am not Babar's spokesperson. Are Modi and BJP spokespersons for Nathuram Godse? What relations do I have with Babar, Aurangzeb and Jinnah?"