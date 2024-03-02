'First retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir': Owaisi supports 'Akhand Bharat' in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he supported 'Akhand Bharat', but Prime Minister Narendra Modi must first retake Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic show "Aap Ki Adalat", Owaisi said, "I am in favour of Akhand Bharat. To achieve that, you must retake the whole of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, parts of Burma, half of Afghanistan and Bhutan, but Modi must first retake Pak Occupied Kashmir and repel the Chinese from occupied territories."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'Akhand Bharat'

Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said the 'Akhand Bharat' or undivided India will be a reality before today's young generation gets old. He said he can not tell exactly when the Akhand Bharat will come into existence.

"But if you go on working for it, you will see it materialise before you get old. Because the conditions are becoming such that those who separated from India feel that they made a mistake. They feel that we should have been India again. They think that for becoming India they need to erase the lines on the map. But it is not so. Being India is accepting the nature ("swabhav") of India," the RSS chief said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on 'Akhand Bharat'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in January this year said even if neighbouring Pakistan objects, it was a known fact that before partition, Sindh and places were part of 'Akhand Bharat' or undivided India.

"Even if Pakistan registers its objection lakhs of times, everyone knows that the displaced people who arrived here as refugees from Sindh before that it was Akhand Bharat only," Yadav told media.

"Places like Nankana Sahib and others were part of the Akhand Bharat in our past. Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha are included in our National Anthem. How can we exclude Sindh from it," he said.

Sindh region which was earlier part of India, became part of Pakistan after the partition. Nankana Sahib, one of the most important religious places for the Sikhs, is located in Pakistan's Punjab province. The CM was speaking on the sidelines of an event here when asked about Pakistan taking objections to his Akhand Bharat remark.

"After the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, our dream of cultural Akhand Bharat is a fulfilment of our dream of thousands of years. Therefore, it will not vanish with anyone objecting to it (Akhand Bharat). It will always be there," he added.

CM Yadav had said that if God wishes, Akhand Bharat will extend as far as Afghanistan. "It is God's will that the construction of Lord Ram's temple should definitely be a big step towards 'Akhand Bharat' .

The earlier temple of Lord Ram built at the site by Emperor Vikramaditya was a "thorn in the eyes of the enemies", and when India was passing through bad times, "tyrants destroyed it", he said. In the same way, India lost Sindh, Punjab was divided, and Pakistan was formed after the Partition in 1947, the chief minister had said.

"If God wishes, Akhand Bharat will be formed again, if not today, then tomorrow; not only up to Sindh or Punjab but even Afghanistan. It is the wish of all of us that we should be able to see Nankana Sahib," Yadav had said.

