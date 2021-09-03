Friday, September 03, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Heavy fighting going on between Taliban, Northern Alliance in Panjshir Valley

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Heavy fighting going on between Taliban, Northern Alliance in Panjshir Valley, nearly 500 Taliban fighters killed
  • Exclusive: Taliban leadership again postpones announcement of new govt in Kabul for another week, Know why 
  • Exclusive: Sidhu-Captain rift becomes public inside Punjab assembly, Sidhu supporters sit separately inside House 

