Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 25, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Will opposition boycott call prove futile? Who will attend Parliament building inauguration? 
  • Which Congress leader demanded, ‘Rahul Gandhi be declared as PM candidate’? 
  • What Arvind Kejriwal told Sharad Pawar in Mumbai today?

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

