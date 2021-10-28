Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode October 28, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: On what grounds Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan and his 2 friends?
- Exclusive: Will Mumbai Police arrest NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede?
- Exclusive: Who is Kashif Khan, who organized rave party on cruise on Oct 2 night?
