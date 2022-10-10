Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 10, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Who are the ‘Urban Naxals’ about whom Modi today asked Gujaratis to remain alert?

Exclusive: Watch BJP leaders and a self-styled Jagadguru, who spewed venom against Muslims

Exclusive: Why ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans were heard again in Jodhpur, Amrawati and Azamgarh

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News