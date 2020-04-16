66-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Bengaluru

Thursday, April 16, 2020
     
A 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died earlier today. As per reports, the patient was referred from a private hospital to the hospital where he was on ventilator support since April 10. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Published on: April 16, 2020 9:56 IST
A 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died earlier today. As per reports the patient was referred from a private hospital to the hospital where he was on ventilator support since April 10. 

With this death, the coronavirus death toll in Karnataka has risen to 13 while 279 people have been infected with the disease. Karnataka has also seen 80 people who have been cured from COVID-19.

Overall case tally in India has risen to 12,380 on April 16 while the death toll notched up to 414. 

