2,400-year-old Egyptian Mummy unboxed in Jaipur after 130 years

Image Source : TWITTER 2,400 year old mummy unboxed in Jaipur after 130 years

As if 2020 needed any more spooky incidents. A 2,400-year-old Egyptian mummy believed to be of a woman named Tutu has been unboxed after 130 years. The pictures of the unboxed mummy have been shared on social media by people who could not believe their eyes.

The decision to unbox the mummy was taken after spells of heavy rain in Jaipur, which is normally a dry city. The rainwater has managed to enter the Albert Hall Museum where the Mummy was kept.

Prakash Chandra Sharma, Director, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Rajasthan has revealed to the media that all files were drenched due to water rising up to five feet in the office. The water damage has left all of the office machinery including computers and printers unusable.

The wet files are being dried and meanwhile tourist entry into the museum has been closed for at least a week.

