32 dead as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Filmistan; over 50 rushed to hospital

Image Source : ANI 10 dead, 50 rushed to hospital as major fire breaks out in Delhi's Filmistan

32 people have died and over 50 rushed to hospital as a major fire broke out in Delhi's Filmistan. As per initial reports 10 people had died in the incident and over 50 people were rushed to the hospital as a four storey building caught fire. Now the death toll has risen to 32.

The doctors at LNJP hostpital have confirmed that over 50 people have been admitted to the hospital while 32 people have died in the incident.

Some patients have also been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.

Firefighters told India TV that this could have been the biggest firefighting operation carried out in Delhi. The streets were also congested which made it an issue for large fire brigades to reach the spot. Even the ambulances could not reach the spot because the road was blocked by the fire brigades. The firefighters carried out the wounded to the ambulances which then took them to the hospitals.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area since the activity began.

A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No one is being allowed to go inside the area as the rescue operation has been going on for four hours.