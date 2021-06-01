Tuesday, June 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. By July or early Aug, India will have enough vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day: Centre

By July or early Aug, India will have enough vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2021 17:41 IST
The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August,
Image Source : PTI

The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below five per cent for a week, over 70 per cent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.

It said the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week.

There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.

ALSO READWith 623 new Covid cases, Delhi records lowest daily count in over 2 months, positivity rate below 1%

ALSO READ | No mixing of vaccines for now, continue same jabs for both doses: Govt rules out protocol changes

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X