With 623 new Covid cases, Delhi records lowest daily count in over 2 months, positivity rate below 1%

Image Source : PTI With 648 new cases, Delhi reports lowest daily count, positivity rate below 1%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 623 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike in two and a half months. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.26 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,299. As many as 62 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily cases count has gone below the 1,000-mark since March 22 when the tally was 888. On March 21, 823 cases were recorded, while the highest daily positivity rate was over 36 per cent on April 22.

The positivity rate in the national capital also fell below one per cent for the second consecutive day. The positivity rate is now 0.88 percent.

The case tally stands at 14,26,863 in the national capital, including 13,92,386 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 10,178, of which 4,888 are in home isolation.

As the second wave of the COVID pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19.

It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days. The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 percent, the bulletin said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi received fresh stock of Covid vaccines on Sunday: Atishi

ALSO READ: Delhi govt allows online alcohol delivery via apps, websites: How to order online

Latest India News