Delhi govt allows online alcohol delivery via apps, websites: How to order online

Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi govt online liquor delivery via apps, websites: How to order online

Delhi government has announced that it will now allow the home delivery of liquor placed via various apps and websites. The holders of L-13 licence will be eligible to deliver both Indian as well as foreign liquor at homes. They are free to deliver these bottles via any mobile app or online portals.

As of now, the Delhi government has not clarified how this will work. Even apps like Swiggy, Amazon and Zomato have not come forward with any statements yet. However, during the first COVID lockdown, we saw many states implementing the delivery of alcohol and with that in mind, we can have a quick idea of how this could work going forward.

Will anyone be able to place an order?

The straight-up answer for this would be no, anyone would not be able to simply grab a bottle lick we grab a sandwich from a food delivery app. The user will need to submit some sort of identity to prove that they are in the legal drinking age group.

Where can you order?

As of now, the Delhi government has not listed any online portals or apps using which the users will be able to place an order. However, we are expecting private apps like Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon to jump in here and offer some sort of a solution.

As mentioned above, something similar was started during last year's national lockdown. At that time, some states introduced their own portals for online order of liquor while others allowed Amazon, Swiggy and Zomato to deliver the alcohol bottles.

Disclaimer: IndiaTV does not encourage the consumption of alcohol as it is hazardous to our health.