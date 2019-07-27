Wild tusker accidently comes in contact with transformer, gets electrocuted to death in UP

Image Source : PTI A wild tusker was electrocuted to death in Dudhwa buffer zone after it accidentally came into contact with a transformer on Saturday.

A wild tusker was electrocuted to death in Dudhwa buffer zone after it accidentally came into contact with a transformer on Saturday. Manoj Sonkar, deputy director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) said, "A male elephant estimated to be around 40-years-old came into contact with a power department transformer installed in a sugarcane field in Ghola village under Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday."

"The wild tusker was instantly killed due to electric shock," he added. "A team of doctors from IVRI was called in to carry out autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death," he said further.

This is the second incident of electrocution of wild tuskers in Dudhwa buffer zone. On July 8, 2011, three wild tuskers-- a male, female and their calf-- were killed due to electrocution.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand to bear education expenses of children if family head killed in elephant attack

ALSO READ | Elephant Whisperer: Uttar Pradesh forest officials have never heard of it

ALSO READ | Elderly man trampled to death by elephant