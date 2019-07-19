Image Source : PTI Elderly man trampled to death by elephant

A 72-year-old man has been trampled to death by an elephant in Burgur forest here while he was herding cattle home, police said Friday.

Kenjan entered the forest in Manjal Parai area on Thursday and did not return home.

So, the villagers, along with forest and police officials went looking for Kenjan in the area.

They found Kenjan's body with injuries in the forest and it came to be known that he was killed in an elephant attack.

Manjal Parai is noted for elephant movement and the entry of people into the area was restricted by the forest officials, the police said.

