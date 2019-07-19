Jai Shri Ram row refuses to die down. Now, Maharashtra man claims he was thrashed for refusing to chant slogan

Maharashtra man claims he was thrashed for refusing to chant slogan

The Jai Shri Ram controversy just refuses to die down. After a spate of cases reported from throughout the country, another has emerged. This time, it is Maharashtra.

A man in Aurangabad has alleged that he was thrashed for refusing to chant the Jai Shri Ram slogan. The case was reported by news agency ANI.

Begampura Police Inspector Madhukar Sawant said a complaint has been received. He, however, declined to give further information saying that facts will be revealed after completion of the investigation.

Last month, a similar incident in Jharkhand triggered widespread anger when a Muslim was brutally assaulted for hours over theft, and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.' Four days after the assault the man succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on July 13, it was alleged that students of a madrassa in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh were forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. However, the Uttar Pradesh government denied the charge saying that the news was wrongly spread to malign the government's image. A day earlier too, a Class 1 student in West Bengal's Howrah was brutally thrashed by his school teacher in the classroom after he raised the Jai Shri Ram slogan.

ALSO READ | Nusrat, Mimi in Aap Ki Adalat: Newly-elected MPs defend Mamata on Jai Shri Ram slogans, and more

ALSO READ | UP government denies Muslim minors forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

RELATED VIDEO: