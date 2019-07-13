Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
Nusrat, Mimi in Aap Ki Adalat: Newly-wed MP claims getting over 10,000 Jai Shri Ram messages on Eid. Watch full show tonight at 10

Bengali film actors-turned-MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty will be India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma's guests in Aap Ki Adalat tonight. Watch full show at 10 pm.

New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2019 16:02 IST
Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty will be India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma's guests in Aap Ki Adalat tonight. Watch full show at 10 pm. 

Bengali film actors-turned-MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty will be India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma's guests in Aap Ki Adalat tonight. 

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma, the two MPs spoke on a range of issues. They opened up on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being upset over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. In similar context, Nusrat Jahan claimed that she received over 10,000 Jai Shri Ram messages on Eid ul-Fitr day.

Both of them, who happen to be close friends, also revealed that their leader Mamata Banerjee performs Chandi prayers every morning before going out, but nobody mentions about this. 

And there's more...you can watch full show tonight at 10 PM.

