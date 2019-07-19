Karnataka Crisis: Day after overnight drama in Assembly, Kumaraswamy to prove majority at 1:30 pm today

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka political crisis live updates

Day after high drama in the Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is slated to prove his majority by 1:30 pm on Friday. The development comes after Governor Vajubhai Vala had directed the chief minister to prove majority, thereafter adjourning the Assembly till 11:00 am today.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Vala had said, "I require you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Friday)."

The Governor also brought to the chief minister's attention that he had already directed the Speaker to hold the floor test by the end of the day (Thursday) under Article 175(2) of the Constitution.

"But I am informed that the House is adjourned today (Thursday). Under these circumstances, I require you to prove majority on Friday by 1:30 p.m.," the letter reiterated.

Meanwhile, nearly 100 legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party had slept in the Karnataka Assembly Thursday night, in protest against the delay in taking the floor test by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the confidence motion he moved on Thursday, to prove that his Congress-JD-S coalition government has a majority.

The legislators had 'masala dosa' and curd rice for supper in the assembly lounges.

Many went to sleep early after a long day in the House due to heated exchanges and acrimonious scenes in the House, as the ruling combine was reportedly delayed in going through the crucial vote.

Though most of the party lawmakers have been staying at a resort on the city's northwest suburb since July 12 when the 10-day monsoon session began, they are overnight staying to ensure the floor test is conducted on Friday by 1.30 p.m. as Vala directed the Chief Minster.

