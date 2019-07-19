Karnataka crisis: Congress moves Supreme Court against its July 17 order

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Crisis: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (left) and Cnigress' Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Congress moved the Supreme Court Friday contending that its July 17 order on the resignation of 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs was coming in the way of the party issuing whip to its legislators in the ongoing trust vote.

The application filed by Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao sought clarification on the order, which said the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings, saying that the direction compromises with the party's right to issue whip.

It said the apex court's order "whittles down" the power of a political party to issue whip to its MLAs as it has a constitutional right to do so and the court can't restrict that.

