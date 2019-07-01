Image Source : FILE PHOTO Wild dog menace in UP village, PAC deployed

A platoon of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed in a village in Saharanpur district after two infants attacked by dogs. Force is assigned to protect the villagers from attacks by feral dogs.

The Dayalpur village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh is in menace for past few days.

Inspector of Behat Kotwali, Pawan Chaudhary, said "A platoon of PAC, comprising 14 jawans, has been guarding the village along with teams of police, Forest Department and Municipal authorities."

Amresho, wife of Om Karan, was sleeping with her 28-day-old infant in the house on Friday. She found her child missing when she woke up

After Amresho's baby went missing, hectic searches were initiated. The family members and villagers found a group of feral dogs feeding on something. The mongrels fled on seeing the crowd.

In another incident, a three-month-old child named Abhimanyu was carried away by a bunch of feral dogs while he was sleeping with his mother, on June 25. His mutilated body was also recovered near his house later.

"When the villagers went closer they found the mutilated body of the child," the inspector said.

"The cops have been deployed to protect villagers and their children from attacks of a group of man-eater dogs," he added.

So far 14 dogs have been caught and released in the jungle, R.N. Kimoti, ranger of Shivalik forest range said. He has been staying put in the village since Friday.

Wildlife Expert and chairman of Wildlife Sciences Department in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Affaqullah Khan said that dogs feed on carcasses in ‘Haridwar', effluents of meat factories and slaughter houses which turns them into carnivores.