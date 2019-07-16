Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Wanted criminal Mehraj Sulemani held in Ghaziabad

Wanted criminal Mehraj Sulemani held in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday arrested wanted criminal Mehraj Sulemani after an encounter in the crowded Mohan Nagar area under the Sahibabad police station. Sulemani, a resident of Meerut, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.  

IANS IANS
Ghaziabad Published on: July 16, 2019 21:55 IST
Wanted criminal Mehraj Sulemani held in Ghaziabad/ file pic
Image Source : PTI

Wanted criminal Mehraj Sulemani held in Ghaziabad/ file pic

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday arrested wanted criminal Mehraj Sulemani after an encounter in the crowded Mohan Nagar area under the Sahibabad police station. Sulemani, a resident of Meerut, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

According to the police, Sulemani and his two associates were travelling in a Swift Dzire car, when a patrolling team signalled to their car to stop. Instead of complying with it, the men started firing at the patrolling team. 

The police responded and a bullet hit Sulemani's leg. Later he was nabbed by the police and rushed to Narendra Mohan Hospital, where he is said to be out of danger.

His accomplices escaped. During interrogation, Sulemani revealed his involvement in several cases of loot. Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of Police - City, said some looted cash, mobile phones and an illegal pistol were recovered from the Swift Dzire car.

ALSO READ: Violence-hit Kankinara in Bengal tense, many held

ALSO READ: Man attacked with wooden plank during quarrel in south Delhi, 2 held

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryExplained: Why did a Ranchi court ask 19-year-old Richa Bharti to donate Quran Next StoryJammu & Kashmir : 2 in process of joining militant ranks kill shopkeeper, held  