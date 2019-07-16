Image Source : PTI Man attacked with wooden plank during quarrel in south Delhi, 2 held/ File Pic

A man was allegedly attacked with a wooden plank by three people during a quarrel in south Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, following which two of the three accused were arrested, police said.

Pranay Pardhan, a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal, and his four friends were returning to their residence after attending a birthday party. Around 2.15 am, when they reached near Subhash Gali crossing in Kotla Mubarakpur, three men sitting on the roadside got into an altercation with them, the victim's friends told police.

During the quarrel, the accused hit Pardhan's head with a wooden plank, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

The victim was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by his friends Nitesh, Ganesh, Laxmi and Leena who were with him at the time of the incident, police said, adding Pardhan is and not fit for recording a statement.

Yogesh (19) and Saurav (23) were arrested from Kotla Mubarakpur area and efforts are on to nab the third accused, police said. Among the victim's friends, Nitesh, Ganeash and Leena belong to Darjeeling while Laxmi is from Nepal, they added.

