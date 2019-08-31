Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
Uttar Pradesh: Man held for 'objectionable' remarks against Lord Ram

Mohd. Shaheed Ansari, a resident of Tika Devri village, on Friday posted some objectionable comments against the Hindu deity on instant messaging app WhatsApp, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.  

Ballia Published on: August 31, 2019 15:50 IST
A man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Lord Ram on a social networking site, police said.

Mohd. Shaheed Ansari, a resident of Tika Devri village, on Friday posted some objectionable comments against the Hindu deity on instant messaging app WhatsApp, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

Following a complaint by a local, a named FIR was filed against Ansari and he was arrested, the ASP added.

