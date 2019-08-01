Uproar in Odisha House over BJP MLA's remark on triple talaq

Image Source : PTI The Odisha Assembly on Thursday witnessed pandemonium after Bishnu Charan Sethi, deputy leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said triple talaq victims were forced into prostitution.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 3 p.m. after the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members opposed Sethi's remark and created a ruckus in the House.

During the zero hour, Sethi said the triple talaq victims were being forced into prostitution and were found in red light areas in cities, like Delhi and Mumbai.

The statement enraged the Congress and the BJD members, who opposed it. While some BJD members protested the statement of Sethi by standing on their seats, Congress members went to the podium of the Speaker.

Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra said the BJP deputy leader should not make against particular community statements that would instigate communal tension.

Even though the Speaker assured the members that he would examine the remarks, the Congress members continued their protest forcing Patro to adjourn the House till 3 p.m.