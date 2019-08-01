After clearance from Rajya Sabha, Triple Talaq Bill gets President Ram Nath Kovind's nod

Image Source : PTI President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to Triple Talaq Bill

A day after the Triple Talaq bill was pushed through the Rajya Sabha amid a series of walkouts and abstentions, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave his assent to legislation aimed at banning the "Triple Talaq". Triple Talaq is a controversial Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives instantly. The bill will be deemed to have come into force from September 19, 2018.

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party lacking the required numbers in the upper house, the bill was passed with 99 votes in its favour and 84 against.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who tabled the bill, said, "This is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India."

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties had demanded the bill be sent to a select committee for further deliberation and scrutiny. Objecting to the bill, the Opposition claimed that the proposed law will be misused to victimise Muslims.

However, several parties that seemed to oppose the legislation actually helped in its passage by either abstaining from the voting process or staging a walkout.

While the AIADMK and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United walked out, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party abstained from voting -- thereby bringing down the majority mark.

A number of opposition lawmakers even skipped the vote.

"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, soon after the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha.

Hitting out at the Opposition party for prioritising the "fundamentalist" vote bank instead of ensure justice for women, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later accused the Congress of being "pseudo-liberals".

"They raised weak arguments so that the fundamentalists amongst the Muslims are kept happy," Arun Jaitley said.

"It does not mind Muslim women being driven to destitution. After all, the fundamentalist vote bank is a higher priority (for them) than justice being conferred to the female gender," he added.

